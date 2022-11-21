Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan fan breaks security cordon outside Jalsa

  • Amitabh Bachchan was seeing his admirers, a young fan broke the security barrier outside his house Jalsa.
  • On his blog, the actor posted images from the incident and a reflection on the fan’s reaction to meeting him.
  • The fan, he said, wept and rushed to touch his feet.
When Amitabh Bachchan was seeing his admirers as part of his Sunday meet and greet, a young fan broke the security barrier outside his house Jalsa. On his blog, the actor posted images from the incident and a reflection on the fan’s reaction to meeting him. The fan, he said, wept and rushed to touch his feet.

On Monday, he posted images from the conversation on his Tumblr account. Amitabh wrote, “and this little fellow came up all the way from Indore after at the age of 4 he saw DON .. and stuck to it .. dialogues acting my lines etc., .. in tears for having met me his desire for long .. sublimates himself at the feet , which I just do ot like and abhor .. but …”

The images depict a young child bursting through the barrier of security set up between the fans and the actor outside of his home and approaching him despite the bouncers’ attempts to stop him. Half in tears, the young admirer collapses at Amitabh’s feet and asks him to sign a painting that he is holding. Amitabh may be seen comforting the youngster and talking with him in other photos.

The actor added, “Console him as he breaks the cordon and runs up .. console him .. autograph the paintings he did of me and get to read a letter from his Father…such be the emotion of the well wishers .. it leaves me in a swell of the aqua when in solitude .. what how when why .. me!”

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan started his weekly fan meet-and-greets in front of the gate of his renowned Mumbai home. Every Sunday, he emerges from his home to welcome the crowd of followers and even get to know a few of them.

The actor most recently appeared in Sooraj Barjatya’s moderate box office hit Uunchai. Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra are also featured in the movie.

 

