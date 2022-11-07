Amitabh Bachchan gets shoulder massage from Anupam Kher

The show will also have some extremely moving moments in addition to its humorous ones.

Amitabh Bachchan will welcome his close friends Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta to the hot seat in tonight’s edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The show will also have some extremely moving moments in addition to its humorous ones.

Amitabh Bachchan and the three guests can be seen dancing in the trailer. The fun starts after he puts them in the hot seat. Anupam massages Big B’s shoulders in between their games. The latter responds with “Haye Anupam,” which makes everyone laugh out.Not only that, but the teaser also depicts the four of them being emotional for an unknown reason. The channel captioned the promo as, “KBC ke manch par kya hua aisa ki @amitabhbachchan ji aur unke doston ke nahi ruk paaye aansu?”

Numerous celebrities have graced the hot seat on KBC 14, which debuted in August of this year, including Aamir Khan, Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri, Major DP Singh, and Mithali Madhumita.

For Big B’s 80th birthday special, Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan were also featured on the programme. The crowd was greatly entertained by the show, which revealed a lot about the dynamics of the Bachchan family.