Today marks the official release of Uunchai, the eagerly awaited movie starring Amitabh Bachchan

Additionally, it has a large ensemble cast with important roles like Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika

The movie is directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who last directed Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015, which stars Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the key roles. Meanwhile, Mahaveer Jain Films, Boundless Media, and Rajshri Productions all worked together to make Uunchai.

Advertisement

At Siddhivinayak, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh was recently seen praying to Lord Shri Ganesh at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai as Uunchai was just today released. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is also the actor’s son, went with him. The father and son pair were both dressed traditionally. On Friday, November 11, they arrived for darshan at 10 a.m. In contrast, Uunchai tells the tale of three elderly friends who decide to leave their life behind and hike to the Mount Everest Base Camp. Their only motivation was friendship, according to the movie’s tagline.