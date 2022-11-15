Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan for her long hair

Why Amitabh Bachchan won’t attend Rakesh Kumar’s funeral
Rakesh Kumar died on November 10 in Mumbai after a long battle...
Amitabh Bachchan will discuss the circumstances surrounding his marriage to Jaya Bachchan on the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, number 14. Amitabh is seen appreciating contender Priyanka Maharshi’s long hair in a Sony Entertainment promotional clip. He also said that Jaya’s long hair was the reason he chose to marry her.
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan first crossed paths while working on the 1971 movie Guddi with Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Amitabh and Jaya have shared screen time in numerous movies. Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, and Kabhi Kahushi Kabhie Gham are a few among them. In 1973, they got married.
Recently, Amitabh’s movie, Uunchai, was released in theatres. Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika, and Neena Gupta are among the actors who appear in the movie. The movie marked Sooraj Barjatya’s return to directing seven years after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, his previous outing.
