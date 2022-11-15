Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan for her long hair

Amitabh Bachchan will discuss the circumstances surrounding his marriage to Jaya Bachchan on the upcoming episode.

Amitabh Bachchan will discuss the circumstances surrounding his marriage to Jaya Bachchan on the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, number 14. Amitabh is seen appreciating contender Priyanka Maharshi’s long hair in a Sony Entertainment promotional clip. He also said that Jaya’s long hair was the reason he chose to marry her.

Amitabh Bachchan appreciated a contestant’s long hair in a promo posted on the channel’s Instagram account and asked her to open them for him and the rest of the audience. A participant named Priyanka arranged her long hair on her shoulder’s front side. Amitabh said, “Humne apni patni se byaah ek iss wajah se kiya tha kyuki unke baal kaafi lambi the (I married her because she had very long hair).” Everyone sitting in the audience started clapping at this.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan first crossed paths while working on the 1971 movie Guddi with Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Amitabh and Jaya have shared screen time in numerous movies. Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, and Kabhi Kahushi Kabhie Gham are a few among them. In 1973, they got married.

Abhishek Bachchan, an actor, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, an author and businesswoman, are their children. Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan are their three grandkiddos. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an actor, is married to Abhishek. Nikhil Nanda is married to Shweta.

Recently, Amitabh’s movie, Uunchai, was released in theatres. Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika, and Neena Gupta are among the actors who appear in the movie. The movie marked Sooraj Barjatya’s return to directing seven years after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, his previous outing.