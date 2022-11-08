Amitabh Bachchan recommends Uunchai in theatres

On November 11, Uunchai will hit theatres

Amitabh Bachchan on screen is always a treat. Big B, who co-starred with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye, has several exciting projects. On November 11, Uunchai will hit theatres. Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Danny Denzongpa, and Amitabh Bachchan star. Amitabh Bachchan urged fans to see Uunchai in theatres before its release, saying that Bollywood theatrical films are struggling because people aren’t going to theatres.

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He encouraged viewers to see the film in theatres. Big B said cinematic pleasure is unmatched. “Theatre jaakar, ticket khareed kar picture dekhne ka jo maza hai vo kuchh aur hi hota hai. Kripya karke jaiyega theatre mein humari tasveere dekhne, aajkal badi maramari chal rahi hai, koi jaa hi nahi raha hai theatre mein. Haath jodte hain hum aapke, ticket lekar jaiyega (there is a different joy in going to the theatre and watching a movie after buying a ticket. The situation is very tough these days, no one is going to the theatre. I join my hands and request you to buy tickets and watch our movie in theatres),” said Amitabh Bachchan.

Last month’s Uunchai trailer featured four friends—Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa—debating climbing Mount Everest. Before they can finish, Danny dies. His three friends decide to bury his ashes at Mount Everest. The film’s trainer is Parineeti.