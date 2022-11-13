Amitabh Bachchan says he is hesitant going to Sharma’s funeral

Amitabh Bachchan instructs cameraman on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal
The late filmmaker Rakesh Sharma, a friend of the actor Amitabh Bachchan, passed away at the age of 81. Amitabh described Rakesh as “a most pleasant and kind-hearted individual” on his blog on Saturday night, but he also said that he “will hesitate to go to his funeral.” Films like Mr. Natwarlal, Yaarana, Khoon Pasina, and Do Aur Do Paanch were directed by Rakesh.
He continued, “One by one they all leave… But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget… his sense of screenplay and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana .. his complete faith in his worth… and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety…”
Rakesh reportedly passed away on November 10 in Mumbai after a protracted battle with cancer. On Sunday evening in Andheri, there will be a prayer gathering.
