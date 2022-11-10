An Action Hero: Aanand L Rai on casting Ayushmann Khurrana

The National award-winning actor plays the title role in the Aanand L Rai, T Series, and Bhushan Kumar film.

In An Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana will shed his boy-next-door image. The highly anticipated Anirudh Iyer project is an action thriller, as the title suggests. The National award-winning actor plays the title role in the Aanand L Rai, T Series, and Bhushan Kumar film. The producer and lead actor recently spoke to the media about An Action Hero and its casting.

Aanand L. Rai recently discussed casting Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero. The filmmaker says the National Award-winning actor is their first choice for twisty films. “Ayushmann is our first choice for any twisted story. This is an action film with a twist and Ayushmann has come on board due to the twist,” The producer said An Action Hero isn’t a typical Bollywood action film.

First-look An Action Hero poster

Ek hero,

Par doh alag life!

Miliye An Action Hero se! 💪🏻 Trailer out on 11th Nov 2022#AnActionHero coming to cinemas near you on 2nd Dec 2022@ayushmannk #AnirudhIyer pic.twitter.com/AsVFfzTvvf — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) November 9, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana on working with Jaideep Ahlawat



The talented actor, known for his willingness to work with other prominent actors in two-hero subjects, spoke about An Action Hero. Jaideep reportedly plays the film’s main antagonist. Ayushmann said of the ‘Paatal Lok’ actor: “I always feel, the cast needs to be good. Batman needs a joker for the right balance. I think it’s always a team effort and a collaboration. I am a huge fan of Jaideep Ahlawat, ever since I watched Paatal Lok. I am glad, I for a chance to work with him. He has a parallel lead in the film.”

Akshay Kumar, Bollywood’s biggest action hero, will reportedly appear in the Ayushmann Khurrana film. The makers haven’t revealed the female lead or the rest of the cast. On December 2, An Action Hero will be released. The film’s official teaser should arrive soon.

