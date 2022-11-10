An Action Hero: Aanand L Rai on casting Ayushmann Khurrana

Raksha Bandhan by Aanand L Rai is the undisputed winner
In An Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana will shed his boy-next-door image. The highly anticipated Anirudh Iyer project is an action thriller, as the title suggests. The National award-winning actor plays the title role in the Aanand L Rai, T Series, and Bhushan Kumar film. The producer and lead actor recently spoke to the media about An Action Hero and its casting.
Aanand L. Rai recently discussed casting Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero. The filmmaker says the National Award-winning actor is their first choice for twisty films. “Ayushmann is our first choice for any twisted story. This is an action film with a twist and Ayushmann has come on board due to the twist,” The producer said An Action Hero isn’t a typical Bollywood action film.
First-look An Action Hero poster
Ek hero,
Par doh alag life!Ek parde par aur ek assal zindagi mein!Advertisement
Miliye An Action Hero se! 💪🏻
Trailer out on 11th Nov 2022#AnActionHero coming to cinemas near you on 2nd Dec 2022@ayushmannk #AnirudhIyer pic.twitter.com/AsVFfzTvvf
— Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) November 9, 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana on working with Jaideep Ahlawat
Akshay Kumar, Bollywood’s biggest action hero, will reportedly appear in the Ayushmann Khurrana film. The makers haven’t revealed the female lead or the rest of the cast. On December 2, An Action Hero will be released. The film’s official teaser should arrive soon.
