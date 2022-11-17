An Action Hero: Song Jehda Nasha has a Punjabi twist

Ayushmann and the actress have sizzling chemistry.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is talented. He always tries new characters and genres. The actor convincingly portrays lover boy and action hero roles on screen. Fans have been waiting for An Action Hero since its first look. The trailer has generated a lot of buzz, and today an item song featuring Nora Fatehi and Ayushmann Khurrana was released.

Ayushmann Khurrana will sing as a lover boy. Nora’s sensual moves will stun you. Ayushmann and the actress have sizzling chemistry. The song was written by Amar Jalal and Balla Jalal. After the song was released, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons, praising the duo’s steamy chemistry.

Akshay Kumar, Bollywood’s biggest action hero, will reportedly appear in the Ayushmann Khurrana film. The makers haven’t revealed the female lead or the rest of the cast. On December 2, An Action Hero will be released.

Ayushmann Khurrana stars in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. Jaideep Ahlawat will star with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma in “The Devotion Of Suspect X.”

