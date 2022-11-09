Advertisement
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood dance partners

  Ananya Panday is a popular Bollywood actress.
  Today, a video of Shanaya and Ananya dancing to a Bollywood song is going viral.
  Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor dance to a Bollywood song.
Ananya Panday is a popular Bollywood actress. The actress’s few movies have shown her versatility and won fans over. Ananya, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda give friendship goals. Like their mothers, these childhood friends were inseparable. Today, a video of Shanaya and Ananya dancing to a Bollywood song is going viral.

Ananya Panday wears all-white in the video. She wore a white top, white pants, and a white hairband. Shanaya Kapoor looks cute in a skirt and tee. Both dance to Kal Ho Naa Ho’s ‘It’s time to disco’ The crowd is watching these cuties.

Dance video

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor[Med student💉] (@divashanayakapoor.fanpage)

On Work in front, Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, debuted in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. Panday will appear in “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and “Dream Girl 2” with Ayushmann Khurrana.

On Work in front, Shanaya’s Bollywood debut is Bedhadak. Shanaya will make her debut in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions film alongside Gurfateh Pirzada (Netflix’s Guilty) and Lakshya Lalwani. Shashank Khaitan (Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dhadak) will direct.

This year, the director introduced the movie’s characters on social media. Karan revealed Shanaya’s first look as ‘Nimrit’

