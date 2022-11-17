Ananya Panday looks amazing in shared pics from her glitzy night

Ananya Panday was the centre of attention at a star-studded dinner in New York City.

The actress was also observed having a lively conversation at her dining table with model Indya Moore.

She also appeared in selfies with Freida and the model Alek Wek.

The stunning woman attended the glamorous event and mingled with supermodels Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski while wearing a black catsuit. The actress, who represents a jewellery line, spent her evening dining with Freida Pinto and Lucy Hale, both of “Pretty Little Liars.”

Ananya posted pictures from her luxurious night out on her account and wrote that it was an “honour” to be invited to the dinner in New York City with “such stunning, amazing people.”

She also appeared in selfies with Freida and the model Alek Wek.

According to her social media posts, the actress took a fast 48-hour trip to New York to catch up on some sightseeing and grab some quick eats at her favourite eateries. She also took a break from her shoots.

Ananya is presently filming for “Dream Girl 2” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. In the upcoming movie “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” which also stars Gourav Adarsh, she will be seen working together onscreen once more with her “Gehraiyaan” co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya will also make a special appearance in a song sequence in the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.