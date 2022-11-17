Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ananya Panday looks amazing in shared pics from her glitzy night

Ananya Panday looks amazing in shared pics from her glitzy night

Articles
Advertisement
Ananya Panday looks amazing in shared pics from her glitzy night

Ananya Panday react to being called ‘such a good actor’ in video

Advertisement
  • Ananya Panday was the centre of attention at a star-studded dinner in New York City.
  • The actress was also observed having a lively conversation at her dining table with model Indya Moore.
  • She also appeared in selfies with Freida and the model Alek Wek.
Advertisement

Ananya Panday, a Bollywood actress, was the centre of attention at a star-studded dinner in New York City.
The stunning woman attended the glamorous event and mingled with supermodels Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski while wearing a black catsuit. The actress, who represents a jewellery line, spent her evening dining with Freida Pinto and Lucy Hale, both of “Pretty Little Liars.”

Also Read

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood dance partners
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood dance partners

Ananya Panday is a popular Bollywood actress. Today, a video of Shanaya...

Ananya posted pictures from her luxurious night out on her account and wrote that it was an “honour” to be invited to the dinner in New York City with “such stunning, amazing people.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Advertisement

The actress was also observed having a lively conversation at her dining table with model Indya Moore. She also appeared in selfies with Freida and the model Alek Wek.

According to her social media posts, the actress took a fast 48-hour trip to New York to catch up on some sightseeing and grab some quick eats at her favourite eateries. She also took a break from her shoots.

Also Read

Navya Nanda and Ananya Panday celebrate Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday
Navya Nanda and Ananya Panday celebrate Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday

Shanaya Kapoor has a huge fan base despite her recent debut. Shanaya...


Ananya is presently filming for “Dream Girl 2” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. In the upcoming movie “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” which also stars Gourav Adarsh, she will be seen working together onscreen once more with her “Gehraiyaan” co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Advertisement

Ananya will also make a special appearance in a song sequence in the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story