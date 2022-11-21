Ananya Panday react to being called ‘such a good actor’ in video

Together with Naiharika, actor Ananya Panday created a new video in which the two can be seen squabbling.

As they exchanged “I love you” declarations on camera, they matched each other’s all-red pant suits.

They can be seen quarrelling behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Together with Naiharika, actor Ananya Panday created a new video in which the two can be seen squabbling. As they exchanged “I love you” declarations on camera, they matched each other’s all-red pant suits. They can be seen quarrelling behind the scenes. As Niharika said, “I hate you,” Ananya told her, “I can’t stand you.”

Ananya complains to Niharika, “You never care about my feelings.” “You just have too many feelings dude,” she replied. The actor calls her, “insensitive,” to which the comedian said, “You are too sensitive, get it together.” Ananya didn’t stop there and went on to call her ‘unfunny.’ “You really need a new career,” she added.

Also Read Ananya Panday looks stunning in a jumpsuit and Swarovski jewellery Ananya Panday's most recent look from New York City is taking center...

Niharika bounced back, “Here’s a joke, you are such a good actor.” Ananya reacted to it and shouted at her, “I can’t believe you said that.” In the end, the two bonded over their favourite food. It’s a promotional video for a fast food brand.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, “Divided by drama, united by the all-new KFC Popcorn Bowl Made with Maggi!” Suhana Khan, a close friend of Ananya’s and the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, responded to the hilarious advertisement with a number of laughing and heart emojis. “Oh god You both are just adorable,” said a fan as well.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KFC India (@kfcindia_official)

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s daughter Ananya Panday. Alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, she made her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. In the midst of the Bollywood nepotism discussion, she is frequently seen fending off haters who attack her acting abilities.

Also Read Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood dance partners Ananya Panday is a popular Bollywood actress. Today, a video of Shanaya...

Across from Vijay Deverakonda in Liger, Ananya was last spotted. The movie served as Vijay’s Bollywood debut. However, with conflicting critical reviews, it fell short of the audience’s expectations at the box office.

Advertisement

She is currently working on two movies. This includes the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as well as the Dream Girl sequel starring Ayushmann Khurrana.