Anees Bazmee denies rumours of him not directing Hera Pheri 3

Articles
  • There have been rumours circulating that Heri Pheri 3 was offered to filmmaker Anees Bazmee, but he turned it down.
  • However, the filmmaker just disclosed to us that he has been approached for the project.
  • And that he has not yet rejected the movie but is instead in the middle of negotiations.
There have been rumours circulating that Heri Pheri 3 was offered to filmmaker Anees Bazmee, but he turned it down. However, the filmmaker just disclosed to us that he has been approached for the project and that he has not yet rejected the movie but is instead in the middle of negotiations.

The 60-year-old, who currently has other projects lined up as well, shares, “It’s true that the makers (producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others) want me to do the film but I have a couple of things (projects) that I am looking forward to. Once I figure them out, things will be clearer. There are date issues as I am occupied, but I think we will sort that out.” Additionally, Bazmee admits that he has been working on the screenplays for two action comedies. “I am writing two films, which I plan to do during the next year. However, no cast has been finalised yet,” according to the director, who is also responsible for the critically acclaimed comedies No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007), and Singh Is Kinng (2008), Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 was yet another success this year.

Bazmee adds that he has not yet read the script for Hera Pheri 3 and will continue the conversation once he returns to Mumbai. Bazmee was in Goa for the International Film Festival of India 2022.

The director tells us that when it comes to the controversies surrounding the movie, including actor Akshay Kumar allegedly rejecting it or not being a part of it, “I do not pay attention to these controversies. When clarity will come, everyone will know. Tab tak jisko jo likhna hai, wo likh sakta hai.”

