Anshula Kapoor is dating Rohan Thakkar; confirmed

Anshula Kapoor, the actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister, has fallen in love and has no intention of keeping it a secret.

Rohan Thakkar, a screenwriter, and Anshula are dating.

Rohan has written for a few international indie movies, despite not focusing on the Hindi film industry.

Advertisement

Anshula Kapoor, the actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister, has fallen in love and has no intention of keeping it a secret. Rohan Thakkar, a screenwriter, and Anshula are dating. Rohan has written for a few international indie movies, despite not focusing on the Hindi film industry. When Anshula recently shared an affectionate boomerang with the young man on social media, it generated rumours that she was dating Rohan.

Also Read Anshula Kapoor recalls being diagnosed with PCOS at age of 14 Anshula Kapoor is an entrepreneur. She has talked about many aspects of...

An informant confirms that the two are in a relationship and adds, “It was earlier this year that they started officially dating. Anshula’s family is well aware of Rohan and in fact, quite fond of him. The two often go on vacations and we won’t be surprised if they soon take the next step. They are quite happy with each other.”

If you inquire about the relationship with Anshula, she keeps a stony quiet, neither denying nor confirming it .“I wish to politely decline to comment on it or talk about it with the media. Thank you for respecting my wish,” she comments. We were unable to get in touch with Rohan for comment.

Anshula and Rohan have just returned from a two-day excursion to Goa. They frequently take trips together and have even traveled to London.

Also Read Anshula Kapoor posts an unapologetic picture wearing a bikini Anshula Kapoor published a special Instagram post that encourages people to accept...