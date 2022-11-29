Anupam Kher calls Nadav Lapid ‘vulgar and opportunist’

Anupam Kher called Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid ‘vulgar and opportunist’

Nadav called the movie “propaganda and vulgar”.

The Kashmir Files is about Kashmiri Pandit exodus and massacres 30 years ago.

Anupam responded to the remark on Tuesday, saying, “I feel that in every country those who exercise freedom of speech, do have some set of people who think they will use a platform like this to address their private opinion.”

“Well, if you don’t like the movie you are most welcome to say it. But if you are a jury member you should be responsible enough to not use a platform like this to put forward such remarks. I think it’s a ‘vulgar’ remark by that person. And who himself is vulgar and is an opportunist who used this platform to put forth his ‘propaganda’ or whatever he believes in.” he added.

Nadav Lapid, the jury head, said at IFFI 2022’s closing ceremony, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”It seemed like propaganda and vulgarity in a prestigious film festival’s artistic and competitive component.

“I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life.”

Earlier in the day, Anupam published a video on social media saying that some people don’t enjoy seeing truth as is and only see it with their “favourite colour and smell” He added, “They wish to see the truth of Kashmir with rose-tinted glasses, as they have done for the past 30 years. Now with the film, their lies are exposed. If you cannot see the truth for what it is, shut your eyes but do not make fun of it. We are the victims of that truth, it is a part of our lives.”

‘कश्मीर फ़ाइल्स’ का सच कुछ लोगो के गले में एक काँटे की तरह अटक गया है।वो ना उसे निगल पा रहे है ना उगल! इस सच को झूठा साबित करने के लिए उनकी आत्मा,जो मर चुकी है, बुरी तरह से छटपटा रही है।पर हमारी ये फ़िल्म अब एक आंदोलन है फ़िल्म नहीं।तुच्छ #Toolkit गैंग वाले लाख कोशिश करते रहें।🙏 pic.twitter.com/ysKwCraejt — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 29, 2022

“India and Israel are friends and have been the victims of terrorism. A common Israeli understands the pain, but each country has traitors.” Anupam said. A ordinary Israeli understands, yet every country has traitors. The actor tweeted that Nadav’s statement was “pre-planned” hours later.

