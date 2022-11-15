Advertisement
Anurag Kashyap posted pic of washroom with Cameron Diaz’ name

Anurag Kashyap drops a happy picture with ex-wives

  • Anurag Kashyap posted photos from his hotel’s restroom.
  • Where signs announcing that Hollywood actors Brad Pitt, Jacques Chirac, and Cameron Diaz had “peed” there were displayed.
  • In Paris, the director was staying at the Hôtel Particulier Montmartre.
Anurag Kashyap posted photos from his hotel’s restroom. Where signs announcing that Hollywood actors Brad Pitt, Jacques Chirac, and Cameron Diaz had “peed” there were displayed. In Paris, the director was staying at the Hôtel Particulier Montmartre.

Anurag shared the pics and wrote on his Instagram, “It was pleasure peeing in the same toilet as @bradpittofflcial @camerondiaz and #JacquesChirac at @hotelparticuliermontmartre.” Fans of the filmmaker found the post hilarious. One of them wrote, “Hahaha. This is what I call good #sh*tposting.” Another one commented, “This is ‘holy’ crap.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Anurag visited Dharamshala, India, earlier this month and attended a masterclass at the just-completed Dharamshala International Film Festival. Dobaaraa, a thriller with Taapsee Pannu in the lead, was Anurag’s most recent release. Along with Saswata Chatterjee, the movie also starred Pavail Gulati, Nassr, Rahul Bhat, and. Officially, it was a remake of the Spanish movie Mirage.

With Sundar C’s One 2 One, Anurag will soon return to Tamil film. Thirugnanam is the director of the movie. Imaikka Nodigal, a 2018 Tamil film, featured Anurag earlier. He is best known for the Gangs of Wasseypur films, a crime thriller that marked a turning point in the careers of many actors, including Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Huma Qureshi, Nawazuddin Sidduqi, and Richa Chadha. Gulaal, Udaan, and Ugly are just a few of the critically praised films that Anurag has produced.

Anurag celebrated his 50th birthday in September after turning 50 earlier this year. He had posted a number of images from the outskirts of Mumbai, showing that he had celebrated his birthday in the middle of the wilderness. Anurag’s photographs included anything from a cabin to a buffalo and a tonne of greenery. Additionally, he was observed slicing a homemade cake.

