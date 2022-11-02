Anushka Sharma cheers on Virat as he breaks the T20 run record

Virat Kohli is now the player with the most runs scored in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The couple has been setting an incredible example for how a relationship should be.

If we had a trophy to give out to the cutest couple, we would gladly present it to one particular pair. There’s no point in trying to guess who we’re talking about here—obviously, it’s Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Since they exchanged their wedding vows, the two sweethearts have been setting an incredible example for the rest of us to follow in terms of how a relationship should be. The adorable antics that VirUshka gets up to, such as being each other’s support system and sharing posts filled with mushy feelings, have caused millions of people’s hearts to melt.



Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on November 2 to congratulate her husband, Virat Kohli, on becoming the player with the most runs scored in the history of the Twenty20 World Cup. Virat Kohli is now the player with the most runs scored in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, passing Mahela Jayawardena in the process.

Anushka, who is in the middle of filming her comeback movie, cheered for Virat as he got another achievement. Can you guess what she did when she heard about her husband’s big win? Well, she wrote a post on social media about how happy she was that her partner had broken another record.