Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anushka Sharma cheers on Virat as he breaks the T20 run record

Anushka Sharma cheers on Virat as he breaks the T20 run record

Articles
Advertisement
Anushka Sharma cheers on Virat as he breaks the T20 run record

Anushka Sharma birthday surprise for Virat Kohli gets ruined

Advertisement
  • Virat Kohli is now the player with the most runs scored in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
  • The couple has been setting an incredible example for how a relationship should be.

If we had a trophy to give out to the cutest couple, we would gladly present it to one particular pair. There’s no point in trying to guess who we’re talking about here—obviously, it’s Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Since they exchanged their wedding vows, the two sweethearts have been setting an incredible example for the rest of us to follow in terms of how a relationship should be. The adorable antics that VirUshka gets up to, such as being each other’s support system and sharing posts filled with mushy feelings, have caused millions of people’s hearts to melt.

Advertisement
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on November 2 to congratulate her husband, Virat Kohli, on becoming the player with the most runs scored in the history of the Twenty20 World Cup. Virat Kohli is now the player with the most runs scored in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, passing Mahela Jayawardena in the process.

Anushka, who is in the middle of filming her comeback movie, cheered for Virat as he got another achievement. Can you guess what she did when she heard about her husband’s big win? Well, she wrote a post on social media about how happy she was that her partner had broken another record.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma expresses disappointed after Virat Kohli’s hotel room video gets leaked
Anushka Sharma expresses disappointed after Virat Kohli’s hotel room video gets leaked

Virat Kohli is one of the most well-known people and has a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story