Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anushka Sharma shares candid pics, Virat Kohli loves it

Anushka Sharma shares candid pics, Virat Kohli loves it

Articles
Advertisement
Anushka Sharma shares candid pics, Virat Kohli loves it

Anushka Sharma shares candid pics, Virat Kohli loves it

Advertisement
  • The actress has been making people fall in love with her for a long time.
  • Anushka’s social media posts and content have gotten a lot better over the years.
  • Virat Kohli, her husband who she loves very much.
Advertisement

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses and performers in the Hindi entertainment business. The actress has been making people fall in love with her for a long time and based on how much love and respect she’s gotten since the beginning of her career, we can say that she really does deserve every bit of it. Anushka’s social media posts and content have gotten a lot better over the years, so it’s no surprise that we love everything she does.

So, ladies and gentlemen, what do we know about what’s going on at her end? Well, right now, Anushka is making everyone drool over her with her stunning and scintillating photos on social media, and as expected, we really love it and how. Who do you think likes it the most? Virat Kohli, her husband who she loves very much. So, do you want to take a look? Look at the list below.

So, ladies and gentlemen, what do you think of these beautiful pictures? Tell us what you think in the section below,

Advertisement

Also Read

Anushka Sharma birthday surprise for Virat Kohli gets ruined
Anushka Sharma birthday surprise for Virat Kohli gets ruined

Anushka Sharma, an actress, and Virat Kohli, a cricketer, appeared in a...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story