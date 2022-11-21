Advertisement
date 2022-11-21
Anushka Sharma’s various moods in Uttarakhand selfies

Articles
Anushka Sharma’s various moods in Uttarakhand selfies

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is popular. She’s enjoying Uttarakhand. Recently, the actress and Virat Kohli were spotted at Mumbai airport. Later, pictures of the actress with her husband and daughter Vamika posing with fans in Uttarakhand went viral, and now the PK star shared a couple of photos of herself looking beautiful.

Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed selfies are beautiful. She’s wearing a white t-shirt in the first photo. She has no makeup and open hair. She smiles and shines in the sun. Next, she’s wearing a sweater and smiling again. Anushka posted an emoji alongside these photos.

Anushka Sharma posted

 

The couple poses in Uttarakhand.
Gdnarbhakshi posted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma photos from Uttarakhand. Virat wears an all-black tracksuit in the first photo. He wore a black hoodie, black tracks, a beanie, and black socks. He posed with fans. Virat poses with his wife Anushka Sharma, who was also bundled up for winter. Black overcoat, white beanie, and muffler. Both posed with fans smiling.

On the Work in Front, Anushka Sharma will star in Chakda Xpress after having Vamika. Onscreen, she’ll play Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will stream online. Last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

