Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anushka Shetty’s new film, Samantha’s latest photos, and more

Anushka Shetty’s new film, Samantha’s latest photos, and more

Articles
Advertisement
Anushka Shetty’s new film, Samantha’s latest photos, and more

Anushka Shetty’s new film, Samantha’s latest photos, and more

Advertisement
  • One day saw Anushka Shetty’s first look as Materchef Anvitha Ravali.
  • Samantha promoted Yashoda, Raymo’s trailer release, and Pushpa’s Russian release.
  • Chef Anushka Shetty Anushka Shetty announced her new project on her 41st birthday. “
Advertisement

South film fans check daily. South cinema ruled November 7. One day saw Anushka Shetty’s first look as Materchef Anvitha Ravali, Samantha promoting Yashoda, Raymo’s trailer release, and Pushpa’s Russian release.

Chef Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty announced her new project on her 41st birthday. “Materchef Anvitha Ravali Shetty” premiered the film. “On my Birthday I am happy to Introduce myself as Masterchef ‘Anvitha Ravali Shetty’ from my upcoming project with Naveen Polishetty, Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. Can’t wait to meet u all on Big Screen” the actress wrote on Instagram. I’m eager to see you onscreen. Chef-clad Anushka Shetty cooks.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by AnushkaShetty (@anushkashettyofficial)

Advertisement

 

Samantha promotes Yashoda
Samantha Ruth Prabhu promotes Yashoda.”Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how sh***y things are, his motto is to Shower…Shave…Show up !! I borrowed it for a day…For #yashodathemovie promotions…see you on the 11th.”

Samantha’s green-belted black pantsuit was stunning. Black frames, statement earrings, open hair, minimal makeup.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Rise grossed well. Northern India loved Telugu-Hindi drama. Russia will release the action thriller in December.

Advertisement

“The team is all excited to release Pushpa part 1 in Russia in December, after its phenomenal response at the special screening of the Moscow Film Festival. Allu is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule, the makers will lock the release date.”  Sources say Allu Arjun will promote the sequel in Russia.

Shivraj Kumar called Ishaan handsome. Manohar should be brave in Vajrakaya and The Villain. Virtue. Heroic Ishaan. Love Kamal Haasan. Roshan-like. Ishaan-like. Strong. Ishaan’s debut. Talent abounds. Amazing trailer.  “Ishaan is a very handsome man. I had told him to become a hero when we worked on Vajrakaya and The Villain with Manohar. He has a good personality. Ishaan has all the qualities that a hero needs. I like Kamal Haasan a lot. Hrithik Roshan is equally handsome. Ishaan looks like him. He is well-built. I have seen Ishaan’s first movie. There is so much talent. The trailer is so amazing. I wish Raymo film a great success, I will see the film on November 25.”

“Shivanna is my biggest inspiration and I follow him. I thank him for coming and blessing us since the start of the film. I have seen all his movies, during the movie Vajrakaya I started learning acting after he told me that I can become a hero. Raymo is a movie very close to my heart. No matter how many movies I do, this movie will stay close to my heart. Pawan Wadeyar has shown us beautifully on the screen. The film looks like art. I learnt a lot from this movie.”

Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu develop NC22. The Thank You star wished Venkat Prabhu on his birthday today. 40% of the untitled film’s shoot. Krithi Shetty stars.

Also Read

Anushka Shetty channelled her inner rockstar and went for short hair look
Anushka Shetty channelled her inner rockstar and went for short hair look

Anushka Shetty is known to change her look every once in a...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story