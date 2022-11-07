Anushka Shetty’s new film, Samantha’s latest photos, and more

One day saw Anushka Shetty’s first look as Materchef Anvitha Ravali.

South film fans check daily. South cinema ruled November 7. One day saw Anushka Shetty’s first look as Materchef Anvitha Ravali, Samantha promoting Yashoda, Raymo’s trailer release, and Pushpa’s Russian release.

Anushka Shetty announced her new project on her 41st birthday. “Materchef Anvitha Ravali Shetty” premiered the film. “On my Birthday I am happy to Introduce myself as Masterchef ‘Anvitha Ravali Shetty’ from my upcoming project with Naveen Polishetty, Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. Can’t wait to meet u all on Big Screen” the actress wrote on Instagram. I’m eager to see you onscreen. Chef-clad Anushka Shetty cooks.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu promotes Yashoda.”Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how sh***y things are, his motto is to Shower…Shave…Show up !! I borrowed it for a day…For #yashodathemovie promotions…see you on the 11th.”

Samantha’s green-belted black pantsuit was stunning. Black frames, statement earrings, open hair, minimal makeup.

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Rise grossed well. Northern India loved Telugu-Hindi drama. Russia will release the action thriller in December.

“The team is all excited to release Pushpa part 1 in Russia in December, after its phenomenal response at the special screening of the Moscow Film Festival. Allu is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule, the makers will lock the release date.” Sources say Allu Arjun will promote the sequel in Russia.

Shivraj Kumar called Ishaan handsome. Manohar should be brave in Vajrakaya and The Villain. Virtue. Heroic Ishaan. Love Kamal Haasan. Roshan-like. Ishaan-like. Strong. Ishaan’s debut. Talent abounds. Amazing trailer. “Ishaan is a very handsome man. I had told him to become a hero when we worked on Vajrakaya and The Villain with Manohar. He has a good personality. Ishaan has all the qualities that a hero needs. I like Kamal Haasan a lot. Hrithik Roshan is equally handsome. Ishaan looks like him. He is well-built. I have seen Ishaan’s first movie. There is so much talent. The trailer is so amazing. I wish Raymo film a great success, I will see the film on November 25.”

“Shivanna is my biggest inspiration and I follow him. I thank him for coming and blessing us since the start of the film. I have seen all his movies, during the movie Vajrakaya I started learning acting after he told me that I can become a hero. Raymo is a movie very close to my heart. No matter how many movies I do, this movie will stay close to my heart. Pawan Wadeyar has shown us beautifully on the screen. The film looks like art. I learnt a lot from this movie.”

Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu develop NC22. The Thank You star wished Venkat Prabhu on his birthday today. 40% of the untitled film’s shoot. Krithi Shetty stars.