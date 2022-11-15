Arbaaz Khan didn’t liked being called by his family ties

Arbaaz Khan revealed that he once felt anxious when people began referring to him as Salman Khan’s brother or even Malaika Arora’s husband.

Arbaaz asserted that he had come to the realization through time that he had nothing to prove to anyone.

He referred to convincing people of something as “a futile exercise” and noted that it can be very taxing.

Salim Khan, a former actor who is now a writer, and Salma Khan are the parents of Arbaaz. Along with their sisters, Arpita and Alvira, he has two brothers, actors Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. Malaika Arora, a model turned actor, was his first wife. Arbaaz responded that there is no point in trying to change what others may think of him when asked about his thoughts on developing a distinct identity apart from his relations.

He said, “There was a time when I was a little conscious and worried about that. Now that I look back, it came for no reason and it didn’t make sense. And that used to bother me at times when I was called Salim Khan’s son, Salman Khan’s brother, or probably at one time, Malaika Arora’s husband for that matter.”

Arbaaz referred to convincing people of something as “a futile exercise” and noted that it can be very taxing. He holds that in this regard, one must make their own decisions rather than attempting to appease millions of people. “The day you learn to seek validation from yourself, you will be genuinely happy about your existence,” he said.

According to Arbaaz, success cannot be relied upon continuously throughout one’s life. “I had done some really good films as an actor, I had done Dabanng. So if that is it, then I should have just retired? It doesn’t work that way,” he also said. Arbaaz’s latest outing is thriller series Tanaav, an adaptation of Israeli show Fauda.

Tanaav, which was directed by Sachin Krishn and Sudhir Mishra, also features Rajat Kapoor, Zarina Wahab, and Manav Vij. On November 11th, SonyLIV made it available.