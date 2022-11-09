Arbaaz Khan on his relationship with Malaika Arora after divorce

The couple married in 1998.

The couple announced their separation on 28 March 2016 and divorced on 11 May 2017.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Arbaaz will next appear in the web series.

Advertisement

The couple married in 1998. The couple announced their separation on 28 March 2016 and divorced on 11 May 2017. Arhaan Khan, their 20-year-old son. While the former couple has moved on, they co-parent Arhaan and are often photographed together at the airport.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz recently discussed his relationship with Malaika after their divorce with Siddharth Kannan. He said they have a child, so they must be happy, and they always have been. “And yes, we’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other’s… A lot of things,” Arbaaz said.

Arbaaz said they must accept life and move on. “There are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve to any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up,” Arbaaz said Malaika is mature about many things, and he is too, so they respect each other’s choices and life decisions.

Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor, and Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani.

Arbaaz will next appear in the web series Tanaav, an adaptation of Fauda. Malaika judged India’s Best Dance.

Advertisement

Also Read Is Indian actress Malaika Arora engaged? News of the engagement of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and actor Arjun...