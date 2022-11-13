Arbaaz Khan says he is indulgent as father, calls Malaika friendly

According to Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora, his ex-wife, is a stricter parent than he is while also being cordial and firm with him.

According to Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora, his ex-wife, is a stricter parent than he is while also being cordial and firm with him. They have joined custody of their 20-year-old son Arhaan Khan. He is currently pursuing a career in filmmaking in the US and will work alongside Arbaaz on the Patna Shukla set in December.

Malaika and Arbaaz were married in 1998, and they divorced in May 2017. They have co-parented Arhaan Khan ever since, and they occasionally appear with him at family dinners or airports.

Talking about how Malaika Arora and him are different in their approach as a parent, Arbaaz told in an interview, “Honestly, Malaika is somebody who can pull him up a lot more than I do. She is strict, but she’s friendly and firm at the same time. She is a good mother. I’m a little indulgent as a father. I pamper Arhaan and I get swayed. I just like to please him for everything. He’s the only boy we have and the only child. I just want to see him get everything he wants and be happy. Sometimes that can be a little indulgent. It’s not a very good thing, though.”

However, he is confident of Arhaan not misusing his privilege, he added, “But he’s a good boy. I don’t fear that Arhaan will misuse that little bit of stardom and extra attention. He’ll never take advantage of the extra things that I do for him.”

With the web series Tanaav, Arbaaz has made a comeback on the big screen. It is the Hindi version of the popular Israeli television programme Fauda. In the programme, he portrays the leader of a counterinsurgency force. With a special dance number in Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film, An Actioin Hero, Malaika will now make her big-screen comeback.