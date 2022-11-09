Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan wants to act in movies

Arbaaz Khan stars in Sudhir Mishra’s web series Tanaav.

Arbaaz Khan stars in Sudhir Mishra’s web series Tanaav. Manav Vij, Shashank Arora, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, and others star. It’s based on the Israeli show Fauda. Arbaaz recently told the source about his audition. The actor revealed Arhaan Khan’s career choices.

Arbaaz and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan. The couple divorced in 2017 but continue co-parenting their 20-year-old son. The star kid appeared with his mom, aunt Seema Sajdeh, and cousin Nirvan Khan in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Will Arhaan follow Salman Khan into showbiz? Arbaaz hasn’t expressed a desire yet. He hopes Arhaan enjoys life.

Arbaaz said, “I would think so at this point. But he has not expressed his desire. Right now, for us, it is more important that he finishes his education. He is very young to make strong career decisions. Let him finish his studies, we will see what his interests are. It looks like he would be interested in coming here and be a part of the production, acting, or directing. I think he is inclined toward the film world. But we are not those people who by persuasion or by force will tell him that he has to do this or he has to be here. I think he has got a mind of his own and we have to see where he is very comfortable and what profession he wants to choose to make his livelihood. Right now, it’s just a learning experience for him, he is exploring and enjoying things. So, let’s see. I am not giving it too much thought. I just want him to experience life right now, learn and educate himself and get to hone the skills that he has got.”

Arbaaz said of his role in the show, “I am playing the role of a special task force chief, who kind of inducts personnel for a mission that needs to be accomplished. So he handpicks the people who he thinks are right for the mission. This is his job. He is the one who is kind of taking certain decisions and then those decisions are played out on the field by the team that has to complete the mission.”

Arbaaz is producing Patna Shukla. Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal star. “I am producing a film called Patna Shukla. By the end of this year, I will be wrapping up the shoot. Hopefully, by early next year, it will be up for release. I am extremely excited about this project. I am not even acting in it. I am just the producer and I am very much involved creatively in it.”

