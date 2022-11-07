Are Kartik Aaryan & Pashmina Roshan the new Bollywood couple?

Kartik Aaryan and Pashmina Roshan are spending time at their respective homes.

Kartik and Pashmina are more than “just good friends.”

Whenever Kartik is not working, he prefers to relax at his residence with Pashmina, and vice versa.

It seems like Kartik Aaryan and Pashmina Roshan are spending an inordinate amount of time at their respective homes for their clandestine long meetings. And it is difficult for us to avoid thinking about them or ignoring them. At this point, there is evidence to support the notion that Kartik and Pashmina are more than “just good friends.” According to the sources that are close to Kartik, whenever he is not working, he prefers to relax at his residence with Pashmina, and vice versa. They are putting on a cool front and making it a point to send their vehicles speeding back to their respective residences in order to avoid the attention of photographers.

A source also revealed that on the day of Diwali, Kartik drove his now ‘close friend’ Pashmina in his new McLaren in the neighborhood of Juhu. It would appear that Jio World Drive is their go-to location when it comes to late-night activities and that the patisserie Cou Cou is their favorite place to hang out.

For the benefit of anyone who is unaware, Pashmina Roshan will make her acting debut in the upcoming Ishq Vishk sequel, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound.

