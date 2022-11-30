Arijit Singh is the most popular Indian artist: AP Dhillon songs

Arijit Singh is listed as the top artist in India.

AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill’s song “Excuses” is listed as the top song in the country.

Apple Music released a new replay experience.

Advertisement

Apple Music released a new replay experience on Monday that shows the top charts for 2022. Arijit Singh is listed as the top artist in India, while AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill’s song “Excuses” is listed as the top song in the country. The company said in a statement, “Beginning today, Apple Music subscribers can learn their top songs, artists, albums, genres, and more in a redesigned Replay experience,”

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said, “When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favourite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers,”

“The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again,” Schusser said.

When talking about global lists, the company said that Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s song “STAY,” which they wrote together, ended the year at No. 1 on the list of the best songs of 2022.

Apple Music released a new replay experience on Monday that shows the top charts for 2022. Arijit Singh is listed as the top artist in India, while AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill’s song “Excuses” is listed as the top song in the country. The company said in a statement, “Beginning today, Apple Music subscribers can learn their top songs, artists, albums, genres, and more in a redesigned Replay experience,”

Also Read Arijit Singh replaces Rupankar Bagchi as vocalist in a Bengali Film Rupankar was meant to perform for the next Bengali film 'Prothom Bare...