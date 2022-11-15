Arjun Kapoor looks great in post-packup

Arjun Kapoor, who was in the movie Ek Villain Returns, is a dapper and great actor in the Bollywood industry.

The actor is shaking up the industry and has become the hottest-looking star.

He posted a photo to his Instagram feed and was seen posing for a beautiful photo.

Arjun Kapoor was seen posing after his pack-up and he looked fab. He will be seen in the upcoming movies Kuttey, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake. The young, good-looking star is working hard and filming for his upcoming movies. He wrote in the caption of his post, “As @avigowariker said, Arzun….Basic…Raw…lookin good!!!” The actor was seen wearing a chain and posing with his chain. The actor also got our attention with his great looks and hairstyle.

Arjun Kapoor is the hottest and most fun-loving star. He always entertains his fans and makes them happy. He is a talented star who has kept his body in shape, making him look super hot. The industry star is going higher and higher in his career, which makes all of his fans proud. The actor fits perfectly into any role and does it so well that it gives us major acting goals.