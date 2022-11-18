Arjun Kapoor takes Malaika out on date before leaving for shoot

Actor Arjun Kapoor is a romance role model after taking Malaika Arora on a date in Mumbai.

To make up for his absence for the premiere of Malaika’s new show, Moving In With Malaika, he posted a selfie of the two of them.

It’s Malaika’s OTT debut on the show.

He wrote in the caption, “Baby’s day out. Her show starts soon & my next outdoor starts sooner won’t be around to be there for her shoot but I think she’s gonna ace this new journey.” Going by the photo, Malaika and Arjun jetted off to an unknown place. They were seen on a ferry at the Gateway of India.

Arjun’s sweet gesture is currently melting hearts on the internet. Replying to his post, Malaika Arora commented, “Awwwww baby(heart emoji).” Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Masaba Gupta all sent the couple heart emojis. “You two are made for each other and a rare example of true love,” a fan further stated.

Moving In With Malaika, her new show, promises to give viewers a close-up look at the actress. She promised to open up her past, present, and future to her fans through unfiltered conversations. She will be joined on the show by numerous members of her family and friends who will reveal secrets about her. On December 5, it will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

While Bhumi Pednerkar and Arjun were co-stars in The Lady Killer, they were filming. His most recent appearance was in the critically panned film Ek Villain Returns. He will next be seen in Kuttey, a dark comedy directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and starring Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkana Sen Sharma. The movie is scheduled to premiere on January 13, 2023.