Arjun Rampal celebrates his birthday on a yacht with GF Gabriella

Arjun Rampal’s birthday was celebrated with Gabriella Demetriades, his girlfriend.

Arjun’s birthday celebration was held on a yacht by his girlfriend Gabriella.

She shared photos of herself having fun on a yacht with Arjun and her pals.

Advertisement

Arjun Rampal birthday was celebrated with Gabriella Demetriades, his girlfriend. On November 26, the actor turned 50 years old. Arjun’s birthday celebration was held on a yacht by his girlfriend Gabriella. She shared photos of herself having fun on a yacht with Arjun and her pals. Many followers responded to the message.

Also Read Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades celebrate four years together Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are one of the cutest couples in...

Gabriella included a sweet photo of herself and Arjun in the birthday album. White T-shirt and white slacks were Arjun’s attire. He posed for the camera while standing next to Gabriella and keeping his hands on her waist. Gabriella had her hair down and wearing a green cutout dress. While on a yacht, she posted a group photo that included Atiya Rakyan, Jasleen Gill, and Erika Packard. She also included a photo of Arjun smiling broadly while standing in the centre of the frame with his friends. Arjun danced with his friends while decked out in white in one of the images.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Gabriella wrote, “I’m only throwing parties on yachts from now on . Thank you to all of our loved ones for being there (blue heart emoji).”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) Advertisement

One of her followers commented on the photos, “You both look amazing and what a way to congratulate him (smiling and red heart emojis),” after seeing them. “Such a blessed and gorgeous family, god bless you,” said another admirer. “Dil Dhadakne do vibes max,” another fan remarked. One commenter commented, “This looks like so much fun.” Another individual said, “What a wonderful frame.” Many viewers added heart emoticons to the images.

Also Read Nysa Devgn day out with Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa in London Nysa Devgn Her photos with friends and industry star kids go viral....

In 2018, Arjun and Gabriella connected through common friends, and after a few months of dating, they were romantically involved. The couple had their kid Arik Rampal together in 2019. With his ex-wife Mehr Jesia, Arjun has two daughters: Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. The pair divorced in writing in 2019.

Arjun and Kangana Ranaut were last seen together in Dhaakad. The film, which was helmed by Razneesh Ghai and opened in theatres on May 20, bombed at the box office. The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, a historical drama by director Ramesh Thete, will be Arjun’s second film appearance. The planned release date is 2023.