Arjun Sarja and Vishwak Sen argue over a film

Vishwak Sen quit Arjun Sarja’s upcoming venture, causing a war of words.

Arjun Sarja called Vishwak Sen “unprofessional”

Also said he won’t work with him again.

. Advertisement

Vishwak Sen quit Arjun Sarja’s upcoming venture, causing a war of words. Their public accusations have caused a stir in the South film community. Arjun Sarja called Vishwak Sen “unprofessional” and said he won’t work with him again.

“In my career spanning four decades, I’ve never come across anyone as unprofessional as Vishwak or faced a situation as embarrassing as this. His behaviour has hurt my team and me; I don’t want to work with him anymore.” he said.

Vishwak Sen reportedly refused to attend story sittings and asked to cancel the shoot at the last minute, saying he wanted to discuss the script further. We were supposed to start shooting in October, but he asked for more time. Jagapathi Babu and other Kerala artists had already performed. The shoot was rescheduled. We shot from November 4 to December 10 with a week break.”

Beginnings

A grand mahurat ceremony launched the film in June. Aishwarya Arjun’s first film. Arjun Sarja is also making his directorial debut in Tollywood after four years. Sriram Films International’s untitled drama also stars Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raju.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghana Raj relives memories with late Chiranjeevi Sarja on Dhruva Sarja’s birthday Today is Dhruva Sarja's 34th birthday. To wish him a happy birthday,...