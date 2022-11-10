Atharv Nahar says at one stage he felt like it’s over!

Atharv Nahar, an actor, believes that the only way to locate suitable film jobs is to go on a hiring rampage.

He wants to avoid watching TV right now.

Nahar is currently filming in Lucknow for a multilingual movie in which he plays the lead role.

“It’s time to gear up and get going. Though I am working on a film and have another lined for next year, I still want to take up more work. As auditioning is the only way out, I will continue with it till I am able to get projects that I am eager to be a part of — be it films or OTT series. Many of my contemporaries shy away from auditioning but I enjoy the process as that’s how you learn about your standing in the industry,” says the Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat (2015) and Fear Files actor.

Sharing the lockdown aftermaths on his career, Nahar adds, “Too much was at stake and I can only be grateful that we survived the tough times. At one stage, I felt kaam nai chal payega, it’s over but thankfully slowly I sailed through. Though a few projects of mine couldn’t see the light of the day, my film Kasganj with writer-director Jayant Sinha is set to resume for a start-to-finish shoot beginning next year. The subject of this film has been really close to my heart and how I wished for it to release and now eventually it will.”

Nahar is currently filming in Lucknow for a multilingual movie in which he plays the lead role. “Band Baj Gaya Dulha Fans Gaya is a light-hearted film based on a traditional UP-Bihari wedding and consequences that follow. The film is nearing its wrap and is slated for theatrical release in 2023.”