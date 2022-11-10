Atharv Nahar says at one stage he felt like it’s over!

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill’s unbelievable body transformation
Shehnaz Gill, this Punjabi singer, and model needs no introduction now.
Atharv Nahar, an actor, believes that the only way to locate suitable film jobs is to go on a hiring rampage. He wants to avoid watching TV right now.
Sharing the lockdown aftermaths on his career, Nahar adds, “Too much was at stake and I can only be grateful that we survived the tough times. At one stage, I felt kaam nai chal payega, it’s over but thankfully slowly I sailed through. Though a few projects of mine couldn’t see the light of the day, my film Kasganj with writer-director Jayant Sinha is set to resume for a start-to-finish shoot beginning next year. The subject of this film has been really close to my heart and how I wished for it to release and now eventually it will.”
Nahar is currently filming in Lucknow for a multilingual movie in which he plays the lead role. “Band Baj Gaya Dulha Fans Gaya is a light-hearted film based on a traditional UP-Bihari wedding and consequences that follow. The film is nearing its wrap and is slated for theatrical release in 2023.”
