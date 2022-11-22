Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will marry in 2023

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding is set for 2023.

Athiya Shetty’s wedding in Khandala.

The couple will marry in January 2023.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding is set for 2023.Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow is preparing for his daughter’s wedding. KL Rahul returned to Mumbai after the T20 World Cup.

Athiya Shetty’s wedding in Khandala. The couple ditched plush city hotels and five-star resorts for a cosy ceremony managed by a popular wedding planner whose team is already working.

The couple will marry in January 2023, according to the latest update. A KL Rahul source said, “January is the month when KL Rahul & Athiya will tie the knot. They visited the Khandala bunglow recently. While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January & the couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding.” “Soon-to-be bride & groom has finalized the outfits they will be wearing on their big day.” the source said.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating for over three years and announced their relationship at Ahan Shetty’s Tadap premiere. Athiya joins Rahul on international cricket tours. She accompanied him to Germany and helped him during surgery.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding will kick off 2023 on a high note. You excited?

