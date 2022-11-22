Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will marry in 2023

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will marry in 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will marry in 2023

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will marry in 2023

Advertisement
  • KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding is set for 2023.
  • Athiya Shetty’s wedding in Khandala.
  • The couple will marry in January 2023.
Advertisement

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding is set for 2023.Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow is preparing for his daughter’s wedding. KL Rahul returned to Mumbai after the T20 World Cup.

Athiya Shetty’s wedding in Khandala. The couple ditched plush city hotels and five-star resorts for a cosy ceremony managed by a popular wedding planner whose team is already working.

The couple will marry in January 2023, according to the latest update. A KL Rahul source said, “January is the month when KL Rahul & Athiya will tie the knot. They visited the Khandala bunglow recently. While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January & the couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding.” “Soon-to-be bride & groom has finalized the outfits they will be wearing on their big day.” the source said.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating for over three years and announced their relationship at Ahan Shetty’s Tadap premiere. Athiya joins Rahul on international cricket tours. She accompanied him to Germany and helped him during surgery.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding will kick off 2023 on a high note. You excited?

Also Read

Happy Birthday Athiya Shetty: KL Rahul wishes her and share PICS
Happy Birthday Athiya Shetty: KL Rahul wishes her and share PICS

Today is Athiya's 30th birthday. It is said that Athiya is dating...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story