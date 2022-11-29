Advertisement
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff battle to be the top

Articles
  • Ayushmann Khurrana is filming Action Hero.
  • On December 2, the thriller hits theatres.
  • he and Tiger Shroff debate who is the bigger action hero.
Ayushmann Khurrana is filming Action Hero. On December 2, the thriller hits theatres. Jaideep Ahlawat will star. Aanand L Rai and T-Series present the film. He directs it. The trailer has been well-received. Today, the actor posted a video on social media in which he and Tiger Shroff debate who is the bigger action hero.

In the video, two actors dispute over who’s the actual Action Hero. Tiger fights but understands that there’s a new Action Hero in town. He wishes Ayushmann on his new flick and asks people to see it. He captioned the video Two action heroes apni heropanti dikhate hue. Recently, Ayushmann posted a photo of himself outside Mannat. It was captioned, “Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian.”

Look

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

An Action Hero Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana plays an actor whose life flips upside down after he’s accused of killing a municipal councilor’s brother and his followers demand for a boycott. The trailer opens with Jaideep hitting Ayushmann’s automobile. It becomes a cat-and-mouse chase as he flees to London. See how Ayushmann saves himself.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday. Tiger will next appear with Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. This film will be released around Christmas. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

