Ayushmann Khurrana plays football with Tendulkar for UNICEF

Ayushmann Khurrana reposted photos of Sachin Tendulkar playing cricket.

In honor of World Children’s Day, he and Sachin participated in a symbolic futsal match for UNICEF India.

They both played football for two different teams while competing against India’s aspiring athletes.

Ayushmann and Sachin appeared in the video sporting a black UNICEF T-shirt and black pants. They both showed up together for the event. Their teams engaged in a fierce battle. Ayushmann led the blue team, and Sachin served as the yellow team’s captain. Although the kids on their teams played well and with enthusiasm, the game ended in a tie. On Instagram Stories, UNICEF India’s official page posted glimpses from the game. Sharing one picture, they wrote, “Dramatic end 2-2.”

Reacting to the clip, one person wrote, “Wow the fitness level of sachin sir… He is nearly 50… But still play football.” Another person commented, “Super (clapping, fire, red heart emojis).” Other person asked, “@ayushmannk what are you doing there?” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis.

Ayushmann shared the stories of Nisa Shetty with a white heart and UNICEF India on Instagram Stories, where he can be seen seated on a sofa with Sachin. Sachin has been named the UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia, and Ayushmann is the organization’s celebrity spokesperson for the campaign for children’s rights.

Ayushmann last appeared in Doctor G alongside Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie was unsuccessful at the box office after its October 14 release.