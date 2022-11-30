Babil Khan said It was hard to accept myself after ‘baba’

Advertisement
  • Babil Khan posts Instagram photos and videos of his dad.
  • The actor discussed his father’s death in an exclusive interview.
  • Babil Khan said he auditioned for Qala without hesitation.
Bollywood mourns Irrfan Khan’s death. Babil Khan posts Instagram photos and videos of his dad. Babil joins Qala. The trailer is buzzworthy. Babil promotes Qala everywhere. The actor discussed his father’s death in an exclusive interview.

Babil: “It was hard to accept myself and my flaws. And to remember who you were before baba. Baba’s protection suddenly vanished. I was scared, so it was hard. Fear made it difficult. Compassion, care, and concern from his team gave him strength. “Love, concern, and care gave me strength. Because I felt OK. I’ll be fine. I’ll try it.”

Babil Khan said he auditioned for Qala without hesitation. The production house helped Babil after Irrfan Khan’s death, he says.

She directs Qala. 1940s Kolkata stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. Babil competes with Tripti. Netflix will debut Clean Slate Filmz’s film on December 1.

Irrfan Khan died of neuroendocrine cancer in April 2020. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal star in Angrezi Medium.

