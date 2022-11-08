Advertisement
Bhagyashree-Bhumika to play important roles in Salman khan's Flim

Bhagyashree-Bhumika to play important roles in Salman khan’s Flim

Articles
Bhagyashree-Bhumika to play important roles in Salman khan’s Flim

Bhagyashree-Bhumika to play important roles in Salman khan’s Flim

  • Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a highly-anticipated Salman Khan film.
  • Eid 2023 is the release date for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
  • Let’s celebrate Eid, and Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a highly-anticipated Salman Khan film. Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, and Ram Charan appear in this Farhan Samji film. Eid 2023 is the release date for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan announced on Instagram. The actor tweeted, "Tiger 3 now on Diwali 2023 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let's celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3."

Bhagyashree and Bhumika Chawla to join Salman Khan

Salman will reunite with Bhagyashree and Bhumika Chawla in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, according to reports. India Today says the two actresses will have “important roles” Bhagyashree and Khan appeared in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. Tere Naam starred Salman and Bhumika.

 

After Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, and Bharat, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be Salman’s 10th Eid release. Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Vijender Singh co-star. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was the original title. On August 26, Salman celebrated 34 years in the film industry by sharing a sneak peek of his next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

On Work in front, Salman hosts Bigg Boss’ 16th season. Next, he’ll be in Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi co-stars. Salman will also appear in Pathaan.

