Bhavana Pandey enjoys with Gauri, Chunky, Sanjay in Monaco

Bhavana Pandey shared photos from her trip to Monaco on Instagram with her actor-husband Chunky Panday, interior designer Gauri Khan, and actor Sanjay Kapoor, among others. She referred to it as the “greatest times.” With many colleagues, including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Riddhima Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others, Gauri recently attended a wedding in Monaco.

Bhavana posted a selfie of herself and her spouse in front of a background of lush vegetation and a clear sky. She donned a hoodie with a butterfly design and black sunglasses. Chunky wore blue jeans and a black sweatshirt. Bhavana shared a photo of herself and Gauri. Gauri wore pants, a white shirt, and a dark-colored sweater. She completed her ensemble with a pendant around her neck and sunglasses. Bhavana posed for the camera with her hand on Gauri’s shoulder. She also uploaded a photo of Chunky, Kanika, Girish, and Sanjay Kapoor together.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Bhavana wrote, “Afternoons (hot beverage and blue heart emojis) #besttimes not without @sanjaykapoor2500 (zany face emoji).” Sanjay’s wife Maheep Kapoor dropped laughing, face palm and red heart emojis). His daughter Shanaya Kapoor posted laughing and two heart emojis on the pictures.

Reacting to the pictures, Bhavana’s fans wrote, “Made for each another. Wishing you healthier and happier life to both (Bhavana and Chunky)of you!” Another fan commented, “Stunning pictures.” Other fan wrote, “God bless you all.”

Many celebrities were in Monaco to attend the wedding. Jewellery designer Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin-actor Karisma Kapoor also shared their pictures from the festivities in Monaco on Instagram. Karan reshared a picture of himself with many celebs that was originally shared by Nitasha Nanda, sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan and wrote, “Monaco diaries.” The group picture featured Gauri too.

Bhavana was seen with Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan in Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan, season 7 and had candid conversations on married life and work.