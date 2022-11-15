Advertisement
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, with Devi return home
  • On November 12, 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became first-time parents.
  • They presented the world with their daughter, Devi.
  • Bipasha was seen getting cosy with Devi.
On November 12, 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became first-time parents when they presented the world with their daughter, Devi. This event marked the beginning of their journey as parents. They cannot contain their happiness over the arrival of their new daughter. In addition, the ecstatic new parents took to their respective social media accounts to inform their respective audiences of the wonderful new development that had occurred in their lives. At this moment, the overjoyed parents were seen leaving the hospital with their newborn child in tow and making their way back home.

Photographs of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were taken on Tuesday in the section of Mumbai in which they have their homes. It was decided to take some photos. Bipasha was seen getting cosy with Devi while she was sitting on the couch, as evidenced by the fact that they were both observed doing so. When Karan was in the room, the actress gave off an aura of absolute brilliance that was impossible to ignore. As they were walking into the building, the two individuals paused for a moment to strike a pose for the photographers waiting there.

Take a look at the following pictures that were uploaded to the website.

