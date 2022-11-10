Advertisement
C.I.D reunion picture sparks the wish of a 'Relaunch' among fans

C.I.D reunion picture sparks the wish of a ‘Relaunch’ among fans

Articles
C.I.D reunion picture sparks the wish of a ‘Relaunch’ among fans

C.I.D reunion picture sparks the wish of a ‘Relaunch’ among fans

  • Fans of the show get nostalgic when the cast members of the show post reunion photos.
  • ACP Pradyumn, posted a picture with B.P. Singh, Dayanand Shetty (Daya), and Aditya Srivastava( Abhijeet) in a sentimental manner.
  • “The Gang of C.I.D. with Big Daddy B.P. Singh,” he wrote as the caption.
The first crime-focused television programme, C.I.D., kept viewers captivated for almost two decades. The C.I.D crew was missed by the audience after the show was taken off the air in 2018. Fans of the show get nostalgic when the cast members of the show post reunion photos.

ACP Pradyumn, also known as Shivaji Satam, of the C.I.D. posted a picture of their reunion with B.P. Singh, Dayanand Shetty (Daya), and Aditya Srivastava in a sentimental manner (Abhijeet). “The Gang of C.I.D. with Big Daddy B.P. Singh,” he wrote as the caption.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shivaji Satam (@shivaaji_satam) 

Shivaji’s post caught the attention of the viewers, and he received numerous comments expressing how much the show is missed and asking whether a sequel will be produced or not. “Sir CID dobara kab shuru ho raha hai, miss kar raha hu programme ko,” wrote a fan. (When will CID resume, the show is missing)
CID takes its audience on various trips down memory lane, and one of them described how watching the show made their upbringing better. CID makes us go back to when we were kids and how we used to watch it nonstop for hours on end without getting weary. litChildhood=CID’

Since the show was cancelled four years ago, viewers have been clamouring for its revival. The ensemble has appeared in numerous other projects, but fans still want to see them all together since the cast is so closely associated with the memories of 90s kids.

