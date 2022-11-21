Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs

At the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, Cardi B was the star of the evening.

The 23-year-old rapper’s record “Tomorrow” was remixed by the 30-year-old rap legend, GloRilla, and they performed their hit song “Tomorrow 2” for the first time on the awards event on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cardi B’s appearance on television was her first since rapper Takeoff, a member of the Migos group along with Cardi B’s husband, Offset, and Quavo, passed away.

GloRilla, 23, began the performance by rapping the first portion of the song with dancers wearing white copies of her sporty yellow bralette, high-waisted slacks, and long gloves. Then Cardi B came out of a purple sports car with open doors, performing her verse while donning a baby blue attire much to GloRilla’s.

After that, the two danced to a choreography together, and Cardi B kept a cute smile on her face the entire time, poking her tongue out as she nailed each beat.

Cardi B has had a week of unexpected performances. On Friday, she showed up to Lizzo’s Special Tour stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, to rap “Rumors” with the artist.

“The Lizzo show was incredible!

