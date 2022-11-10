Advertisement
Court has reserved Jacqueline Fernandez's bail until November 11

Court has reserved Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail until November 11

Articles
Court has reserved Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail until November 11

Court has reserved Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail until November 11

  • Jacqueline Fernandez is accused of extorting Sukesh Chandrasekhar for Rs 200 crore.
  • The actress has appeared before the court and Enforcement Directorate.
  • The Delhi Court has reserved the order regarding her bail.
Jacqueline Fernandez is accused of extorting Sukesh Chandrasekhar for Rs 200 crore. The actress has appeared before the court and Enforcement Directorate. The Delhi Court has reserved the order regarding her bail, granting her interim protection until the next hearing. The court said a ruling could come as soon as Friday.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was also brought before the court today, where the judges told the lawyers they want to try the case soon. The ED argued in Delhi. Jacqueline’s lawyer Prashant Patil told The Times of India that the actress was summoned after the ED filed a complaint against her.  “The Court had granted interim bail to her on the first date of appearance. Today, the matter was kept for a final hearing of the bail application moved by Jacqueline. The ED opposed the bail application. Now the matter is listed tomorrow for the order to be passed,” he said.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi recorded witness statements. The ED filed the first charge sheet in December 2017. Leepakshi Ellawadi, Jacqueline’s stylist, admitted receiving $3 million from Sukesh Chandrasekhar in September.

Jacqueline Fernandez dated the conman, reports say. The ED arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul for allegedly running an extortion racket from Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Jacqueline Fernandez last appeared in Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrat Bharucha.

