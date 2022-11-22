Advertisement
Darsheel Safary talks about his first crush

  • Darsheel Safary, who is still recognised as the boy from “Taare Zameen Par,” may be seen in the short film “Capital A Small A.”
  • In the movie, the actor and Revathi Pillai share screen time.
  • Darsheel discusses his first love in a private interview.
Darsheel Safary, who is still recognised as the boy from “Taare Zameen Par,” may be seen in the short film “Capital A Small A.” Which is about teenage relationships and adolescent love. In the movie, the actor and Revathi Pillai share screen time. Darsheel discusses his first love in a private interview.

Darsheel shared, “The memory of my first crush is something I don’t think I’ll ever forget in my life. I was in 3rd standard, in 2005. I don’t know how I was even capable of knowing that I was crushing but it was something close to that. I sat with a girl partner for the first time and I didn’t know how to talk. I remember she had those two ponytails like a fountain and she would just turn and those ponytails would also move. I remember observing her a lot. We became friends. There was a time I started seeing her everywhere around me. I wondered what was happening. But I’m still in touch with her.”

The actor further revealed his idea of a perfect date. He said, “A lot of things need to be changed about the idea of a perfect date. If you go with expectations, it’s not going to work like that because then you have to shoot and direct it. I believe everyone has their own energy and as long as you’re aware of each other’s energy and think of matching each other’s frequencies. The moment you match frequencies, even if there are glitches like you’re stuck in traffic or didn’t get a table, you won’t feel bad because you’ll feel good that at least your frequencies are matched. So, for me, it’s more important to connect at a mental or human level. Then of course, maybe some good food or a movie should be good.”

