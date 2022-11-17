Advertisement
date 2022-11-17
Darsheel Safary was bullied in school for his teeth

Articles
  • Since then, the actor hasn’t been in movies or on TV because he’s been in school and started doing theatre.
  • In a new interview, Darsheel talked about how he was picked on at school because of his height and teeth,
  • I’ve been made fun of for my height, for my teeth and everything.
With his part in Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel Safary became well-known. Since then, the actor hasn’t been in movies or on TV because he’s been in school and started doing theatre. He also worked with Priyadarshan in 2010’s Bumm Bumm Bole, with Walt Disney in 2011’s Zokkomon, and with Deepa Mehta in 2012’s Midnight’s Children. In a new interview, Darsheel talked about how he was picked on at school because of his height and teeth, which are the same things that helped him get his big break in Bollywood. Also Read: From Jibraan Khan to Malvika Raaj, 5 child actors have grown up, and the difference between how they looked before and how they look now is amazing.

Darsheel told that he had to deal with a lot of jokes and jabs about different parts of his personal life “In my personal life, away from acting too, I have had these things. I’ve been made fun of for my height, my teeth, and everything. My teeth were like 1 kilometer out. It all happens for a reason. All that happened and then I got the film because of those teeth.” He also said that he sees it as a way to learn, which keeps him from being hurt by negative comments. Also Read: Aamir Khan’s co-star in Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel Safary, opens up about not becoming famous even though the movie was a hit.

‘Would be shy to ask Aamir Khan for job,’ says Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary
‘Would be shy to ask Aamir Khan for job,’ says Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary

Darsheel Safary made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par...

Next Story