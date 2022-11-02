Advertisement
Day 7, “Thank God” by Sidharth Malhotra brings in INR 1.6 crore

Day 7, “Thank God” by Sidharth Malhotra brings in INR 1.6 crore

  • According to reports, the recently released film Thank God which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, was not successful at the box office
  • The film reportedly only collected INR 1.6 crore on the seventh day of its theatrical release

According to the sources, the movie was not successful in living up to the expectations, and it only made 1.65 crore rupees on its seventh day in theatres, bringing its total collection to 31 crore rupees in seven days; moreover, the majority of the reviews coming from the movie have been negative.

After getting off to a strong start at the box office, where it made INR 8 crore on its first day of release, the movie’s revenue began to drop off quickly. At the box office, the movie competed with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, which had been in theatres for seven days and had garnered INR 57.25 crore during that time.

The key characters in the film Thank God are played by Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, and the film was directed by Indra Kumar. On October 25, the movie was made available to watch in theatres.

