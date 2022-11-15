Deepika doesn’t wish Ranveer’s for anniversary on social media

On November 14, 2022, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated four years of marriage.

On November 14, 2022, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated four years of marriage. No one celebrated, though. They didn’t even have a special dinner or lunch. The PDA-loving couple was silent. Social media anniversary post. Ranveer posted on Deepika’s Instagram that he sent her chocolates and flowers because she was working on her anniversary.



Why didn’t Deepika Padukone wish Ranveer Singh? Many fans are worried about their relationship. Since reports of marriage problems, the couple’s personal life has been in the public eye. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are Bollywood’s IT couple and have diehard fans.

Deepika Padukone doesn’t need social media to express her love for husband Ranveer. Yes, she’s aware of the public eye on them and doesn’t mind paparazzi capturing their PDA, but DP has made sure to only use social media for her professional work and not her personal life. Deepika is on a social media detox because she doesn’t want to fall for social media traps or share her personal life online.

