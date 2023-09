Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s most expensive things

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are married four years today. The couple has avoided breakup rumors and set relationship goals for years. Look at Ranveer and Deepika’s luxurious assets.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently bought a villa in Alibaug. Coastal property reportedly cost Rs 22 crore. Ranveer and Deepika inaugurated their 9000 sq ft Alibaug home in August.

Ranveer Singh drives an Aston Martin Rapide and Lamborghini Urus. The couple owns a Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes Benz, and several Audi BMWs. Lootera’s makers gave Ranveer a 7-lakh Ariel Vintage motorcycle.

Deepika owns a Tissot Classic Prince Diamonds watch worth Rs 8 lakh, while Ranveer wears a diamond-studded Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch No. 6471. The couple also owns expensive accessories like Ranveer’s Louis Vuitton boots and Deepika’s Hermes Birkin bag.

Ranveer Singh’s vanity van is Batman-themed. The actor’s dark gym cost Rs 80 lakh. Deepika Padukone’s van has a soundproofed private area, lounge area, and extensive closet.