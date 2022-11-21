Dharmendra says Tabassum’s sudden demise is unbelievable

Veteran actor Dharmendra uploaded a monochrome photo of the recently deceased Tabassum on Twitter.

Veteran actor Dharmendra uploaded a monochrome photo of the recently deceased Tabassum on Twitter. At the age of 78, Tabassum experienced a heart attack. Dharmendra wrote, “Tabassum…. aapka achanak chale jana ….. hum sab ke liye na-qabile bardasht sadma !!! aap hamesha hameesha bahut yaad aayengi (Your sudden demise is an unbelievable shock for us. You will be forever remembered).”

Following Dharmendra’s post, followers shared their sorrow in the comments. She will always be in our hearts, according to one supporter who called it a “big loss.” A supporter who claimed to be from Pakistan also received a response from Dharmendra. “Main filmon mein aya bhi na tha …. tab ye….baby Tabassum ke naam se star they (Even before my entry in films, Tabassum was already popular),” added Dharmendra.

The 1967 movie Dulhan Ek Raat Ki included collaborations between Dharmendra and Tabassum. The movie, which was directed by DD Kashyap, also featured Johnny Walker, Helen, and Nutan.

Actor Arun Govil, Tabassum’s brother-in-law, claimed that she had a cold and a cough. He also mentioned that in her final days, she experienced “gastrointestinal issues.” Speaking about it, he said, “It all started with a bout of cold and cough, which got worse. We admitted her to the hospital and in the last couple of days, she also suffered from some gastrointestinal problems. Finally, yesterday evening (Friday) at around 8:40 pm, she suffered a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed yesterday. She had a peaceful last journey and it was her wish to not inform anyone about her demise for at least two days.”

The first celebrity chat show in India, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, was hosted by Tabassum from 1972 to 1993 on Doordarshan. She made appearances in a number of popular movies, including Tere Mere Sapne, Baiju Bawra, Meghal-E-Azam, Nargis, and Sangram, to mention a few. She returned to television in 2006 with the series Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam from Rajshri Productions.

On the other side, Dharmendra’s next film appearance will be in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. In April of next year, it will be released.