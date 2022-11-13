Director Mangesh Hadawale explain inspiration for Thai Massage

In an interview, writer-director Mangesh Hadawale discuss the story of his latest film, Thai Massage.

It is about Atmaram Dubey (Gajraj Rao), a man dealing with erectile dysfunction, was influenced by the life of his parents.

In an interview, writer-director Mangesh Hadawale says that the story of his latest film, Thai Massage, about Atmaram Dubey (Gajraj Rao), a man dealing with erectile dysfunction, was influenced by the life of his parents.

He shares, “This movie’s story holds a very special place in my heart because it was based on real events in my life. My father experienced a paralysis attack at the age of 51. My mother was 41 years old at the time, and I had been living away from home in a hostel. I remember, when I used to visit them during my vacations, I would see my mother taking care of my father – from helping him take a bath to changing his clothes to almost everything.”

Hadawle adds, “In a situation like this, your husband is alive but your physical desires cannot be met because he is not fit. And I am sure my father must have lived through a similar situation. So that became the inspiration for my story,” he adds.

The director of Malaal continues by talking about the hardest part of developing a film that deals with a serious subject yet in a humorous way.“Mujhe ek serious baat bataani thi, but jab ek serious baat serious tareeke se btaao toh log nahi dekhna chaahte. That’s why, we decided to approach it with humour.” Hadawle says, when we do that, “extreme caution needs to be exercised so as to avoid straddling the line between comedy and vulgarity. Aise kahaniyo me phisalne ke chances bahut zyada hote hain. That is why it was a very difficult task.”

He elaborates on the difficulties by saying that 36 draughts of the movie’s final script were dropped before it was finally finished. “Meri pehli 5 films me likhne me itne kasht nahi hue the jitna isme hue. It was a challenge to write what I wanted to, without making it sound vulgar. Ek line likhte samay bahut baar sochna padta tha kyuki ek aise insaan ki kahani dikhaa rhe hain jo aapke maa-baap ki umar ka hai. After all this, paper se screen pr laane me b khyaal rakhna padta hai”

As for the dialogues, Hadawle says, “after writing the first draft of dialogues, I collaborated with Asheesh Thakur, Sajid Ali and two more people and their expertise was instrumental in giving the final shape. ,” he explains.

According to Hadawle, the primary goal of making this movie was to provide the audience with a positive viewing experience. “After watching the movie, I want that they could go back and look at their parents from a different perspective. That would be the real success of our movie,” he concludes.