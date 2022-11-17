Drishyam 2 earns 3 crore in advance sales with promising first day

Drishyam 2, an upcoming movie starring Ajay Devgn, may do well at the box office on Friday.

The murder mystery movie, in which Tabu and Akshaye Khanna also appear, is based on the events of the 2015 film Drishyam.

Sources tell us that as of Thursday afternoon, Drishyam 2 has taken in 3 crore in advance reservations.

Advertisement

Drishyam 2, an upcoming movie starring Ajay Devgn, may do well at the box office on Friday. The murder mystery movie, in which Tabu and Akshaye Khanna also appear, is based on the events of the 2015 film Drishyam.

Sources tells that as of Thursday afternoon, Drishyam 2 has taken in 3 crore in advance reservations. So far, 1.25 lakh tickets have been sold. The number is encouraging for the movie’s opening weekend take.

Also Read Ajay Devgn and Kajol enchant in black at Drishyam 2 premiere The film's cast and families walked the red carpet at today's premiere....

Abhishek Pathak is in charge. On November 18, 2022, Drishyam 2, which also stars Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, will be released in theatres. In the popular 2015 movie Drishyam, Ajay played Vijay, who fooled everyone into thinking his family had taken a vacation. This was a clever ruse to prevent his family from being charged with murder. In the follow-up, Ajay is all prepared to continue playing one of his most intriguing roles on screen. The path that the story reveals makes the listener wonder if there is a chance for him to escape this time.

The Hindi version, which had Ajay in the lead role, was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, which starred Mohanlal. Director Nishikant Kamat, who received a National Award for his work, passed away in 2020 at the age of 50.

Also Read Release of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is round corner, Abhishek Pathak Release of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is a round corner, Abhishek Pathak....

Advertisement

Speaking about the validity of remakes in an era of pan-India movies, Ajay said, “Remakes are not a new phenomenon. They have been made since the 50s-60s. Questioning their relevance in the time of pan-India films is valid. But to say remakes don’t work or will not work is invalid. When a movie is remade with an equally favourite big star from their own region, the actor’s faithful audience or fan base will flock to see the remake. Hollywood remakes so many films with a different set of actors after a gap of a few years. People see both versions. The debate is not whether the film is a remake or not, but whether the film is a good one or not.”

Ajay will also appear in his upcoming film, Bholaa, the upcoming historical drama Maidaan from producer Boney Kapoor, and the upcoming thriller from director Neeraj Pandey.