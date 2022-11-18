Drishyam 2 may beat Gangubai Kathiawadi opening day numbers

Drishyam 2 is anticipated to be Ajay Devgn’s most lucrative movie of 2022.

Drishyam 2 is anticipated to be Ajay Devgn’s most lucrative movie of 2022. The actor, who hasn’t had a great year at the box office, is nonetheless planning to go out in style. The sequel is anticipated to earn anywhere between 14 and 16 crores in India on its opening day, according to trade sources. As a result, the movie will likely have one of the top three opening days among Bollywood releases this year.

Drishyam 2 is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2015 film directed by the late Nishikant Kamat and is a remake of the Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. It is produced by Abhishek Pathak. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, and Ishita Dutta are also featured. Given the success of the first installment, the movie has been eagerly awaited. The second largest opening day advance take for a Hindi film this year, behind only Brahmastra, was 5 crore rupees.

According to trade insiders, the picture has received favorable reviews and had a successful first day, which means it can bring in anywhere between 16 crore net from the domestic market. A more reasonable estimate is between 14 and 15 crores. In either case, the movie’s opening day take will surpass all of Ajay’s other releases from this year, surpassing even blockbusters like Gangubai Kathiawadi (10.50 crore) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (14 crores). If Friday’s night shows draw strong crowds, it might beat Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu (15.25 crore) in box office earnings as well. The revenue will undoubtedly surpass that of the first installment, which brought in 8.50 crore on its first day in 2015.

Brahmastra has the best opening day performance for a Hindi movie so far this year. Part one of Shiva, which set a pandemic-era record for Bollywood films with a first-day gross of 36 crore rupees. Among all Hindi movies, KGF: Chapter 2 in dub continues to rule the roost. The highest opening day revenue for a Hindi release ever was 54 crore.

Because it is not an event film, the second Drishyam is predicted to grow through word-of-mouth in the same way as the first did. Given that the evaluations are mainly positive, a 45–50 crore opening weekend is undoubtedly feasible.