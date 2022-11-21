Drishyam 2 passes Monday test; sells more than 40 lakh tickets

Drishyam 2 is a box office hit in India.

Drishyam 2 is a box office hit in India. The film passed the Monday test after a 63-crore opening weekend. Early trends suggest the Abhishek Pathak-directed film will earn between Rs 10.75 and 11.75 crore on its fourth day, a 25% drop from opening day. Depends on how big the night shows fire.

Multiplexes have held strong and Drishyam isn’t slowing down in the metros. Single screens are doing well, which is surprising because Drishyam 2 is a thriller that hasn’t done well in mass belts. Strong content and franchise value, along with Ajay Devgn, have the masses excited. Drishyam 2’s four-day total is around Rs 75 crore, and its first-week total should be around Rs 100 crore.

Drishyam 2 has sold 43 lakh tickets in four days, and by Tuesday, over 50 lakh people will have seen it. The team chose fair pricing, and footfalls reflect this. Drishyam 2 joins Pushpa, Bhulaiyaa 2, and Kantara by keeping ticket prices low. Drishyam 2 is a HIT film on its way to becoming a SUPER HIT or BLOCKBUSTER.

The widespread hold in collections shows audience acceptance. While collections are down 25%, Monday footfalls are down only 15% compared to Friday, mainly because ticket prices have dropped to weekday levels.

